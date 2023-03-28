MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) The US's strategy in the Ukrainian conflict seems to have become bolder, as Washington wants Ukraine to recover the territories it has lost since the start of Russia's military operation, The Times reported on Monday, citing an unnamed US official.

The US is seeking a Ukrainian victory in the conflict, which would imply the return under Kiev's control of the territories it has lost, the newspaper reported. The Biden administration will be acting more boldly and decisively in helping Ukraine, since Moscow does not seemingly intend to give up the new regions, it added.

As the US's plans stand now, the escalation threshold in the Ukrainian conflict "has been raised significantly," according to The Times.

The US has been one of the most active military supporters of Ukraine since the start of Moscow's military operation there in February 2022.

Over the past year, Washington has supplied Ukraine with military equipment worth more than $30 billion, excluding other types of assistance worth tens of billions of Dollars.

In September 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of the country. Last week, Putin personally visited Mariupol, a city in Donbas that Russia took under its control last spring, after making an official trip to Crimea.