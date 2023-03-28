UrduPoint.com

US Strategy In Ukraine Becoming Bolder As Washington Seeks Kiev's Victory - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2023 | 12:20 AM

US Strategy in Ukraine Becoming Bolder as Washington Seeks Kiev's Victory - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) The US's strategy in the Ukrainian conflict seems to have become bolder, as Washington wants Ukraine to recover the territories it has lost since the start of Russia's military operation, The Times reported on Monday, citing an unnamed US official.

The US is seeking a Ukrainian victory in the conflict, which would imply the return under Kiev's control of the territories it has lost, the newspaper reported. The Biden administration will be acting more boldly and decisively in helping Ukraine, since Moscow does not seemingly intend to give up the new regions, it added.

As the US's plans stand now, the escalation threshold in the Ukrainian conflict "has been raised significantly," according to The Times.

The US has been one of the most active military supporters of Ukraine since the start of Moscow's military operation there in February 2022.

Over the past year, Washington has supplied Ukraine with military equipment worth more than $30 billion, excluding other types of assistance worth tens of billions of Dollars.

In September 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of the country. Last week, Putin personally visited Mariupol, a city in Donbas that Russia took under its control last spring, after making an official trip to Crimea.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin Kherson Luhansk Mariupol Donetsk Kiev February September Billion

Recent Stories

State Department Says Allegations US Involved in S ..

State Department Says Allegations US Involved in Sparking Israeli Protests 'Fals ..

30 minutes ago
 South Africa boost World Cup hopes with full-stren ..

South Africa boost World Cup hopes with full-strength squad for Netherlands

30 minutes ago
 Pakistani peacekeepers in South Sudan fortifying d ..

Pakistani peacekeepers in South Sudan fortifying dykes to keep communities safe ..

30 minutes ago
 Geneva watch show opens in throes of banking turmo ..

Geneva watch show opens in throes of banking turmoil

29 minutes ago
 SVB collapse 'textbook case of mismanagement': top ..

SVB collapse 'textbook case of mismanagement': top Fed official

29 minutes ago
 German Rail Traffic Partially Restored Despite Str ..

German Rail Traffic Partially Restored Despite Strike - Railway Company

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.