US Strategy Represents 'Extraordinary Gamble With Fate of Ukrainians' - Chomsky

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The United States arming Ukraine until it is in a strong position to negotiate peace with Russia represents a risky gamble with the fate of Ukrainians, prominent US academic and philosopher Noam Chomsky told Sputnik.

When asked to comment on the current rhetoric of Moscow and Washington on Ukraine, Chomsky said: "Russia's current position is that its conquests in Ukraine are non-negotiable."

"The official position of the United States is that the war should continue to severely weaken Russia and to place Ukraine in a better negotiating position," he said. "That stand is based on two assumptions: that continuing the war will improve Ukraine's position, and that Russia, if facing severe setbacks, will not escalate the conflict.

Neither assumption is supported by any credible evidence.

Both assumptions constitute an "extraordinary gamble with the fate of Ukrainians," Chomsky said.

"Under these conditions, it is likely that the war will go on and probably escalate with severe human costs," Chomsky concluded.

Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. The United States and its allies have since provided more than $65 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, including Abrams and Leopard main battle tanks, artillery and armored vehicles, Storm Shadow long-range cruise and other missiles, air defense systems and have also committed to providing F-16 fighter jets as well as pilot training to operate them.