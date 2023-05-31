UrduPoint.com

US Strategy Represents 'Extraordinary Gamble With Fate Of Ukrainians' - Chomsky

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 12:00 PM

US Strategy Represents 'Extraordinary Gamble With Fate of Ukrainians' - Chomsky

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The United States arming Ukraine until it is in a strong position to negotiate peace with Russia represents a risky gamble with the fate of Ukrainians, prominent US academic and philosopher Noam Chomsky told Sputnik.

When asked to comment on the current rhetoric of Moscow and Washington on Ukraine, Chomsky said: "Russia's current position is that its conquests in Ukraine are non-negotiable."

"The official position of the United States is that the war should continue to severely weaken Russia and to place Ukraine in a better negotiating position," he said. "That stand is based on two assumptions: that continuing the war will improve Ukraine's position, and that Russia, if facing severe setbacks, will not escalate the conflict.

Neither assumption is supported by any credible evidence.

Both assumptions constitute an "extraordinary gamble with the fate of Ukrainians," Chomsky said.

"Under these conditions, it is likely that the war will go on and probably escalate with severe human costs," Chomsky concluded.

Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. The United States and its allies have since provided more than $65 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, including Abrams and Leopard main battle tanks, artillery and armored vehicles, Storm Shadow long-range cruise and other missiles, air defense systems and have also committed to providing F-16 fighter jets as well as pilot training to operate them.

Related Topics

Storm Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Vehicles United States February Billion

Recent Stories

Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ah ..

Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ahead of general elections

10 minutes ago
 Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of S ..

Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of Switzerland

47 minutes ago
 IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

50 minutes ago
 Islam a religion of peace, harmony: Masood Khan

Islam a religion of peace, harmony: Masood Khan

1 hour ago
 AI industry scale in Beijing expected to reach 300 ..

AI industry scale in Beijing expected to reach 300b yuan by 2025

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Auckland Islands, ..

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Auckland Islands, New Zealand

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.