US Strengthened Enduring Partnership With Israel During Talks with Prime Minister - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) The US and Israel strengthened their partnership during a meeting between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the White House, Biden said on Friday.

"It was an honor to welcome Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to the White House today.

We strengthened the enduring partnership between our two nations and underscored the United States' unwavering commitment to Israel's security," Biden said on the official presidential Twitter account.