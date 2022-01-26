UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The United States supports militants in Syria's Idlib, strengthens the positions of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (banned in Russia), the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN said.

"Under the pretext of caring for the Syrians forcibly held by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in Idlib as a human shield, American diplomacy, at the expense of its taxpayers, actually supports the militants," the mission said in a statement.

"By strengthening the positions of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Washington is shooting itself in the foot, declaring its commitment to the territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic," it said.