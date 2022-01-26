UrduPoint.com

US Strengthening Terrorist Positions In Syria's Idlib - Russia's Permanent Mission To UN

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 05:50 AM

US Strengthening Terrorist Positions in Syria's Idlib - Russia's Permanent Mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The United States supports militants in Syria's Idlib, strengthens the positions of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (banned in Russia), the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN said.

"Under the pretext of caring for the Syrians forcibly held by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in Idlib as a human shield, American diplomacy, at the expense of its taxpayers, actually supports the militants," the mission said in a statement.

"By strengthening the positions of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Washington is shooting itself in the foot, declaring its commitment to the territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic," it said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants United Nations Syria Russia Washington Idlib United States Arab

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

12 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

12 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

13 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

13 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

13 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.