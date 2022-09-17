UrduPoint.com

US Strengthens Security Commitment To S. Korea, Promises To Deter N. Korea

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2022 | 02:01 PM

US Strengthens Security Commitment to S. Korea, Promises to Deter N. Korea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) The United States strengthens and reinforces its security commitment to South Korea and strengthens deterrence of North Korea, the governments of US and South Korea said in a joint statement.

The statement was published following a meeting of the bilateral Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group on Friday.

"The United States and the ROK (South Korea) expressed their serious concern over the DPRK's escalatory and destabilizing messaging related to nuclear weapons use, including its adoption of the new nuclear policy law. The two sides committed to continue efforts to employ all elements of both countries' national power to strengthen the Alliance deterrence posture. The United States reiterated its ironclad and unwavering commitment to draw on the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear, conventional, missile defense, and other advanced non-nuclear capabilities, to provide extended deterrence for the ROK," the statement said.

The US and South Korea stated that a nuclear attack from North Korea will receive a "overwhelming and decisive" response.

"The United States committed to strengthen coordination with the ROK to continue to deploy and exercise strategic assets in the region in a timely and effective manner to deter and respond to the DPRK and enhance regional security," the statement read.

Both the US and South Korea agreed to strengthen the Alliance's response capabilities and continue to cooperate also in the space and cyber areas. The countries pledged to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, including through bilateral military drills and multilateral cooperation with partners in the region.

