US Strengths Whole-of-Government Crackdown On Illicit Fentanyl - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 06:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The White House announced on Tuesday a strengthened whole-of-government approach to crack down on the trafficking of illicit fentanyl, according to a release.

"This approach builds on the President's National Drug Control Strategy and helps deliver on his State of the Union call to beat the opioid and overdose epidemic by cracking down on the production, sale, and trafficking of illicit fentanyl to help save lives, protect the public health, and improve the public safety of our communities," the release stated.

The drugs most responsible for killing Americans today are illicit synthetic opioids like fentanyl and its analogues, which are easier to produce and transport than plant-based drugs like heroin and cocaine or illicit synthetic stimulants like methamphetamine.

They are also significantly more lethal. Producers and traffickers regularly exploit lawful global commercial distribution networks.

The White House plans to lead a coordinated global effort with international partners to disrupt trading; strengthen coordination and information-sharing among domestic intelligence and law enforcement agencies; accelerate work with the private sector globally; further protect the US financial system from use and abuse by drug traffickers; and continue to call on Congress to close legal loopholes for illicit synthetic drugs

Last month, the White House called on Congress to grant $46.1 billion in FY24 funding for National Drug Control Program agencies, representing a $2.3 billion increase over the FY23 enacted level.

