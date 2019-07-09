UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stresses Maduro Must Step Down As Negotiations With Opposition Launch

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:18 PM

US Stresses Maduro Must Step Down as Negotiations With Opposition Launch

The future of Venezuela must include the departure of President Nicolas Maduro, a Department of State spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday regarding the start of negotiations between the Venezuelan leader and the opposition

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The future of Venezuela must include the departure of President Nicolas Maduro, a Department of State spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday regarding the start of negotiations between the Venezuelan leader and the opposition.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maduro announced that the negotiations with the opposition had started on the eastern Caribbean island of Barbados.

"Any discussion of a transition must include Maduro's departure as a precondition for elections... The only thing preventing moving forward with a transitional government, suspension of sanctions, and preparation for elections is Maduro's refusal to step down to let the transitional government takeover. The only obstacle to a resolution satisfactory to everyone else is Maduro," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the United States believes Maduro has shown he is unwilling or incapable of respecting democratic processes because of his "increasing repression and attacks against democratic institutions."

The United States does not support actions by the Maduro government that leave corrupt and non-democratic officials in power or that buy time for the Maduro government to consolidate its hold on Venezuela, the spokesperson said.

Venezuela has been suffering from a severe political crisis since late January when US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Maduro from power. Maduro has accused Guaido of being a US puppet, working with Washington to orchestrate a coup so that the United States can control Venezuela's natural resources.

Related Topics

Resolution Washington Buy Barbados United States Venezuela January From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

North Macedonian Prime Minister Zaev Admits Russia ..

2 minutes ago

28 proclaimed offenders among 430 absconders held ..

2 minutes ago

Rain forces India-New Zealand World Cup semi-final ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan feeling well to resumes offi ..

3 minutes ago

Two passengers killed as van overturned on M9 Moto ..

6 minutes ago

GB Chief Minister secretariat strongly rebuts nega ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.