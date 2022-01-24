US Strike Group Comes Under NATO Command During Drills for 1st Time Since Cold War

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and its carrier strike group came under NATO command on Monday in the Mediterranean Sea for the first time since the the Cold War during the alliance-led Neptune Strike 2022.

"Today (24 January 2022), Allied ships from the NATO Naval Striking and Support Forces Command and the U.S. Sixth Fleet initiated a series of patrolling activities across the Mediterranean Sea, within the framework of 'Neptune Strike 2022' ... It will be carried out until 4 February, and features the deployment of the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier aircraft carrier, along with its carrier strike group and air wing," the alliance said.

The activities mark the start of the massive Neptune Strike 2022 exercise in the Mediterranean.

"It is the first time since the Cold War that a full US carrier group comes under NATO command," the statement added.

Earlier in January, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that the NATO military exercise was not designed or planned with respect to Ukraine. He added that the drills have been planned since last year. However, he did say there was some consideration given to putting the drill on hold due to the situation in Ukraine, but the decision was made to go ahead.

The NATO countries will train in the Mediterranean Sea on coordinated maritime maneuvers, anti-submarine warfare training, and long-range strike training, Kirby added.