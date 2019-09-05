US Strike in Idlib Sign of Frustration With Russia-Turkey S-400 Deal - Syrian Politician

The recent US airstrike in Syria's Idlib province is evidence of Washington's frustration with Russia and Turkey's growing partnership and, in particular, with their S-400 air defense system deal, and talks about potential sales of Russian Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets, Tarek Ahmad, a representative of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP), told Sputnik

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) The recent US airstrike in Syria 's Idlib province is evidence of Washington 's frustration with Russia and Turkey 's growing partnership and, in particular, with their S-400 air defense system deal, and talks about potential sales of Russian Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets, Tarek Ahmad, a representative of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP), told Sputnik.

On Saturday, US forces attacked what they said were positions of leaders of al-Qaeda (terrorist group banned in Russia) in northern Idlib. The strike came on the same day when a new ceasefire, brokered by Russia and Turkey, entered into force in the militant-held province. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the United States attacked without informing the ceasefire guarantors, adding that the move resulted in an unspecified number of casualties and damage to surrounding structures.

"I think this US attack had many objectives and reasons. This breach of the ceasefire was an attempt from the United States to break positive atmosphere between Russia and Turkey, as well as Iran. The US is upset maybe with this atmosphere, which improved now," Ahmad said.

He suggested that by breaching the ceasefire, Washington was attempting to undermine the partnership between Moscow and Ankara.

"They are upset because of improving relations between Russia and Turkey, with [the] S-400 purchase, and maybe future purchase of Su-57 or Su-35 Russian fighters," Ahmad said.

The Syrian politician also speculated that the strike could have happened because "Americans have something to hide in Idlib."

"Maybe some of groups there are related to the CIA and the United States, so they do not actually want complete liberation of Idlib, because it can discover some secrets," Ahmad noted.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday that it was concerned and puzzled by Washington's attack in Idlib, calling the move "inconsistent" and "contradictory."

In late August, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his government and Moscow were conducting negotiations pertaining to the potential acquisition of Russian Su-57 fighters. As for the S-400 deal, the second stage of shipments is underway.

The United States announced in July its decision to suspend Turkey's participation in the F-35 international program over the latter's purchase of the S-400s, adding that the country would be completely removed from the project by late March 2020.