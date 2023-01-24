US Strike Kills 2 al-Shabaab Terrorists in Somalia - Africa Command

US forces eliminated two members of the al-Shabaab terrorist group (affiliated with al-Qaeda, banned in Russia) in a strike in Somalia, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) US forces eliminated two members of the al-Shabaab terrorist group (affiliated with al-Qaeda, banned in Russia) in a strike in Somalia, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said on Tuesday.

"The initial assessment is the strike killed two al-Shabaab terrorists," the statement read.

The strike took place on January 23 in a remote area approximately 396 kilometers (246 miles) northeast of Somalia's capital Mogadishu at the request of Somalian government.

"Given the remote location of the operation, the initial assessment is that no civilians were injured or killed," the statement added.

Media reported on Monday that 39 al-Shabaab terrorists were killed in an operation conducted by the Somalian armed forces with the support of their international security partners. It came a day after al-Shabaab militants attacked a government building in Mogadishu, killing at least six civilians.