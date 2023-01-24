UrduPoint.com

US Strike Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists In Somalia - Africa Command

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2023 | 07:11 PM

US Strike Kills 2 al-Shabaab Terrorists in Somalia - Africa Command

US forces eliminated two members of the al-Shabaab terrorist group (affiliated with al-Qaeda, banned in Russia) in a strike in Somalia, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) US forces eliminated two members of the al-Shabaab terrorist group (affiliated with al-Qaeda, banned in Russia) in a strike in Somalia, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said on Tuesday.

"The initial assessment is the strike killed two al-Shabaab terrorists," the statement read.

The strike took place on January 23 in a remote area approximately 396 kilometers (246 miles) northeast of Somalia's capital Mogadishu at the request of Somalian government.

"Given the remote location of the operation, the initial assessment is that no civilians were injured or killed," the statement added.

Media reported on Monday that 39 al-Shabaab terrorists were killed in an operation conducted by the Somalian armed forces with the support of their international security partners. It came a day after al-Shabaab militants attacked a government building in Mogadishu, killing at least six civilians.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Injured Terrorist Militants Russia Mogadishu January Government

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Fans to nominate Hamaray Heroes

HBL PSL 8: Fans to nominate Hamaray Heroes

51 seconds ago
 Sharjah Taxi launches new corporate identity

Sharjah Taxi launches new corporate identity

17 minutes ago
 United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Representa ..

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative calls on Chairman NDMA

8 minutes ago
 Justice Sardar Tariq recuses from hearing in-chamb ..

Justice Sardar Tariq recuses from hearing in-chamber appeals about cypher

8 minutes ago
 Poland hopeful for 'quick' German reply on tanks f ..

Poland hopeful for 'quick' German reply on tanks for Ukraine

8 minutes ago
 SCBAP condemns incident of Holy Quran's desecratio ..

SCBAP condemns incident of Holy Quran's desecration in Sweden

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.