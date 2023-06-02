US Strike Kills 3 al-Shabab Fighters in Somalia - AFRICOM

An airstrike by the United States military killed three al-Shabab militants in Somalia, the Africa Command (AFRICOM) said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) An airstrike by the United States military killed three al-Shabab militants in Somalia, the Africa Command (AFRICOM) said on Friday.

"The initial assessment is that the strike, approximately 60 km southwest of Kismayo, killed three al Shabaab fighters," AFRICOM said.

The strike was conducted on June 1 at the request of the Somalian government.

AFRICOM's initial assessment is that no civilians were injured or killed.

Al-Shabaab is based in Somalia and linked to the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia). The former has long been engaged in an insurgency campaign against the Somalian Federal government and staged numerous terror attacks in an effort to impose a radical version of Sharia law in the country.