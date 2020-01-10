UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Strike Kills Taliban Splinter Commander In Herat: Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 02:14 PM

US strike kills Taliban splinter commander in Herat: officials

A US airstrike killed a Taliban splinter-group commander and several other fighters in the western Afghan province of Herat, Afghan and military sources said Thursday

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :A US airstrike killed a Taliban splinter-group commander and several other fighters in the western Afghan province of Herat, Afghan and military sources said Thursday.

The commander, named as Mullah Nangyalay, was killed in Shindand district, said Herat provincial governor's spokesman Jailani Farhad.

Nangyalay split from the main branch of the Taliban after the 2013 death of founder Mullah Omar and joined a smaller breakaway faction led by a commander known as Mullah Rasool.

A senior provincial police source said the airstrike had been carried out by a US drone.

A spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan confirmed they had launched "a defensive air strike in support of Afghan forces".

Related Topics

Drone Taliban Afghanistan Police Governor Herat Split From

Recent Stories

Iran's Civil Aviation Organization Chief Says Ukra ..

9 minutes ago

Moon's Chief Security Adviser Says Trump Handed Hi ..

5 minutes ago

Former president and ex-rebel chief Djotodia retur ..

5 minutes ago

Hunarmand Pakistan Programme to be a milestone in ..

5 minutes ago

Tayyaba Torture Case: Top court sets aside extende ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan one of the safest places in world: Chris ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.