US strike kills Taliban splinter commander in Herat: officials

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :A US airstrike killed a Taliban splinter-group commander and several other fighters in the western Afghan province of Herat, Afghan and military sources said Thursday.

The commander, named as Mullah Nangyalay, was killed in Shindand district, said Herat provincial governor's spokesman Jailani Farhad.

Nangyalay split from the main branch of the Taliban after the 2013 death of founder Mullah Omar and joined a smaller breakaway faction led by a commander known as Mullah Rasool.

A senior provincial police source said the airstrike had been carried out by a US drone.

A spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan confirmed they had launched "a defensive air strike in support of Afghan forces".