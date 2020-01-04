UrduPoint.com
US Strike On Soleimani Was Legally Authorized - National Security Adviser

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) The US strike that killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq was done in accordance with constitutional authority, White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said during a conference call.

"It was a fully authorized action under the 2002 AUMF [Authorization for Use of Military Force]," O'Brien said on Friday.

The United States, O'Brien added, also calls on Iran to return to the negotiating table and warned Iranian leadership against retaliation.

