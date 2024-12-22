US Strikes Houthi Targets In Yemen's Capital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The United States said it conducted strikes on Houthi targets in the rebel-held capital Sanaa on Saturday, including what it said was a missile storage center and a "command-and-control facility."
During the operation, American forces also shot down multiple Houthi drones and an anti-ship cruise missile over the Red Sea, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.
"CENTCOM forces conducted the deliberate strikes to disrupt and degrade Houthi operations, such as attacks against US Navy warships and merchant vessels," it said.
"The strike reflects CENTCOM's ongoing commitment to protect US and coalition personnel, regional partners and international shipping.
"
The Houthis have repeatedly targeted merchant vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden that they say are Israeli-linked, claiming solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where Israel and Hamas have been at war since October 7, 2023.
The strikes on shipping by the Houthis, who have also launched missiles at Israel, have prompted retaliatory strikes by the United States and Britain.
The US attack on Sanaa came the same day that a Houthi missile struck Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv, wounding 16 people in the second such strike in days.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024
Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar
Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fujairah International Arabian H ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on first anniversary of accession ..
Emir of Kuwait inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football Cup
Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on Gaza
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ramming in Magdeburg, Germany
Rain expected tomorrow in UAE
Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian Community
Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Mate App Enters the Streaming Ra ..
Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in Ab ..
More Stories From World
-
Bath stay out in front in Premiership as Bristol secure record win5 minutes ago
-
Usyk beats Fury in heavyweight championship rematch5 minutes ago
-
MLB legend Henderson, career stolen base leader, dead at 655 minutes ago
-
US strikes Houthi targets in Yemen's capital5 minutes ago
-
Villa heap pain on slumping Man City as Arsenal sparkle14 minutes ago
-
Strong quake strikes off battered Vanuatu14 minutes ago
-
Usyk beats Fury in heavyweight championship rematch14 minutes ago
-
Tunisia women herb harvesters struggle with drought and heat14 minutes ago
-
Usyk beats Fury in heavyweight championship rematch14 minutes ago
-
India's architecture fans guard Mumbai's Art Deco past15 minutes ago
-
Secretive game developer codes hit 'Balatro' in Canadian prairie province15 minutes ago
-
Large earthquake hits battered Vanuatu15 minutes ago