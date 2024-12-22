Open Menu

US Strikes Houthi Targets In Yemen's Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 09:40 AM

US strikes Houthi targets in Yemen's capital

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The United States said it conducted strikes on Houthi targets in the rebel-held capital Sanaa on Saturday, including what it said was a missile storage center and a "command-and-control facility."

During the operation, American forces also shot down multiple Houthi drones and an anti-ship cruise missile over the Red Sea, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

"CENTCOM forces conducted the deliberate strikes to disrupt and degrade Houthi operations, such as attacks against US Navy warships and merchant vessels," it said.

"The strike reflects CENTCOM's ongoing commitment to protect US and coalition personnel, regional partners and international shipping.

"

The Houthis have repeatedly targeted merchant vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden that they say are Israeli-linked, claiming solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where Israel and Hamas have been at war since October 7, 2023.

The strikes on shipping by the Houthis, who have also launched missiles at Israel, have prompted retaliatory strikes by the United States and Britain.

The US attack on Sanaa came the same day that a Houthi missile struck Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv, wounding 16 people in the second such strike in days.

Related Topics

Attack Israel Gaza Same Aden Sanaa United States Hub October

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2024

20 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024

1 hour ago
 Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar

Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar

8 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fu ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fujairah International Arabian H ..

8 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on first anniversary of accession ..

8 hours ago
 Emir of Kuwait inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football C ..

Emir of Kuwait inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football Cup

10 hours ago
Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on ..

Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on Gaza

11 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ram ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ramming in Magdeburg, Germany

12 hours ago
 Rain expected tomorrow in UAE

Rain expected tomorrow in UAE

13 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakista ..

Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian Community

13 hours ago
 Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Ma ..

Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Mate App Enters the Streaming Ra ..

13 hours ago
 Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cyc ..

Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in Ab ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World