US Strikes Huthi Targets In Yemen Capital, Coast: CENTCOM

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2024 | 10:41 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The US military said Tuesday its forces had hit Huthi targets in Yemen's capital that the Iran-backed rebels used to attack American warships and commercial vessels.

The attacks began Monday and were carried out by US Navy ships and aircraft that also struck Huthi-controlled coastal regions of Yemen, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

It also said US Navy and Air Force aircraft had destroyed "seven cruise missiles and one-way attack UAVs over the Red Sea," using an acronym for unmanned aerial drones.

"There were no injuries or damage to US personnel or equipment in either incident," it said.

One witness in Yemen's Huthi-controlled capital Sanaa reported several strikes in different locations.

Another reported raids on Sanaa on the Defense Ministry and having heard a powerful explosion.

Huthi spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam called the strikes "an American aggression" and "a blatant violation of the sovereignty of an independent state and a blatant support for Israel."

The rebels said earlier Tuesday that they had fired two missiles at Israel, hours after the Israeli military said it had intercepted a projectile launched from the country.

The Huthis control much of war-torn Yemen and have been firing missiles and drones at Israel, and at ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

