US strikes in Yemen hit six Huthi anti-ship missiles: military

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) American forces carried out strikes on Saturday against six anti-ship missiles belonging to Yemen's Huthi rebels, the US military said.

The missiles were "prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea. US forces identified the cruise missiles in Huthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels," Central Command (CENTCOM) said on social media.

Earlier Saturday, CENTCOM said its forces shot down eight drones near Yemen the day before and destroyed four more before they could be launched.

CENTCOM said the four drones hit on the ground belonged to the Huthis, but did not identify a country or group linked to those that were shot out of the air.

The Huthis began targeting Red Sea shipping in November, saying they were hitting Israel-linked vessels in support of Palestinians in Gaza, which has been ravaged by the Israel-Hamas war.

US and British forces have responded with strikes against the Huthis, who have since declared American and British interests to be legitimate targets as well.

In addition to strikes against the Huthis, the United States set up a multinational naval task force aimed at protecting shipping on the transit route, which carries up to 12 percent of global trade.

On January 28, a drone slammed into a base in Jordan, killing three US soldiers and wounding more than 40 -- an attack Washington blamed on Iran-backed forces.

The United States responded Friday with strikes against dozens of targets at seven facilities in Iraq and Syria.