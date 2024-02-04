US Strikes In Yemen Hit Six Huthi Anti-ship Missiles: Military
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) American forces carried out strikes on Saturday against six anti-ship missiles belonging to Yemen's Huthi rebels, the US military said.
The missiles were "prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea. US forces identified the cruise missiles in Huthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels," Central Command (CENTCOM) said on social media.
Earlier Saturday, CENTCOM said its forces shot down eight drones near Yemen the day before and destroyed four more before they could be launched.
CENTCOM said the four drones hit on the ground belonged to the Huthis, but did not identify a country or group linked to those that were shot out of the air.
The Huthis began targeting Red Sea shipping in November, saying they were hitting Israel-linked vessels in support of Palestinians in Gaza, which has been ravaged by the Israel-Hamas war.
US and British forces have responded with strikes against the Huthis, who have since declared American and British interests to be legitimate targets as well.
In addition to strikes against the Huthis, the United States set up a multinational naval task force aimed at protecting shipping on the transit route, which carries up to 12 percent of global trade.
On January 28, a drone slammed into a base in Jordan, killing three US soldiers and wounding more than 40 -- an attack Washington blamed on Iran-backed forces.
The United States responded Friday with strikes against dozens of targets at seven facilities in Iraq and Syria.
Recent Stories
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
Iran 'strongly' condemns US attacks on Iraq, Syria
Reporters detained at Moscow protest by soldiers' wives: AFP
More Stories From World
-
US downed 8 drones off Yemen, hit 4 on ground Friday11 minutes ago
-
'Catastrophic' Chile wildfires leave at least 19 dead11 minutes ago
-
Senegal president calls off February 25 election11 minutes ago
-
Knife attacker wounds three at Paris train station12 minutes ago
-
At least 15 dead in Ukrainian shelling of occupied city: Russia12 minutes ago
-
EU's top diplomat urges no Middle East escalation after US strikes22 minutes ago
-
Noted US journalist questions whether Modi's India is still a democracy31 minutes ago
-
UN decries Taliban crackdown on women for dress code violations32 minutes ago
-
Coach says Japan must improve in 'many aspects' after Asian Cup exit2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results2 hours ago
-
At least two dead in Ukrainian shelling of occupied city: Moscow-backed authorities2 hours ago
-
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea2 hours ago