US Strikes In Yemen Kill 21 As Trump Vows To End Huthi Attacks
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 08:40 AM
Sanaa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The first US strikes against Yemen's Huthis since President Donald Trump took office in January killed at least 21 people, the rebels said Sunday, as Washington warned Iran to stop backing the group.
The Huthis, who have attacked Israel and Red Sea shipping throughout the Gaza war, said children were among those killed by the intense barrage of strikes.
An AFP photographer in the rebel-held capital Sanaa heard three explosions and saw plumes of smoke rising from a residential district, and strikes were also reported in Yemen's northern Saada region, a Huthi stronghold.
"Nine civilians were killed and nine others were injured, most of them seriously," the Huthis' health and environment ministry said in a statement on their Saba news agency, reporting the strikes on Sanaa.
A strike in the Saada region killed at least 10 people and wounded others, according to the Huthi Ansarollah website, condemning what it called "US-British aggression" and Washington's "criminal brutality".
Recent Stories
Vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEIS ..
Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held in support of Fathers’ Endowm ..
Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead
Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of Princess Noura bint Ban ..
Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ceasefire
Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, employees of government entitie ..
Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..
Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM
ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate
Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday
Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch
UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From World
-
US strikes in Yemen kill 21 as Trump vows to end Huthi attacks2 minutes ago
-
Draper stuns two-time defending champ Alcaraz to reach Indian Wells final21 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz 'upset about myself' in nervy loss at Indian Wells21 minutes ago
-
Motorcycling: Argentina MotoGP results21 minutes ago
-
Man City stumble, Forest soar in Champions League chase7 hours ago
-
Real Madrid will never play with under 72 hours rest again: Ancelotti7 hours ago
-
Reijnders saves Milan as Dele Alli sent off on Como debut7 hours ago
-
Guardiola backs Man City to overcome anxiety in European race8 hours ago
-
Bayern draw keeps title door ajar as Dortmund lose to Leipzig8 hours ago
-
Barca's Flick demands 'focus' ahead of crunch Atletico clash8 hours ago
-
Bayern held at Union Berlin to leave title door ajar8 hours ago
-
Australian Storer wins penultimate Paris-Nice stage in the snow8 hours ago