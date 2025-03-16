Open Menu

US Strikes In Yemen Kill 21 As Trump Vows To End Huthi Attacks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 08:40 AM

Sanaa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The first US strikes against Yemen's Huthis since President Donald Trump took office in January killed at least 21 people, the rebels said Sunday, as Washington warned Iran to stop backing the group.

The Huthis, who have attacked Israel and Red Sea shipping throughout the Gaza war, said children were among those killed by the intense barrage of strikes.

An AFP photographer in the rebel-held capital Sanaa heard three explosions and saw plumes of smoke rising from a residential district, and strikes were also reported in Yemen's northern Saada region, a Huthi stronghold.

"Nine civilians were killed and nine others were injured, most of them seriously," the Huthis' health and environment ministry said in a statement on their Saba news agency, reporting the strikes on Sanaa.

A strike in the Saada region killed at least 10 people and wounded others, according to the Huthi Ansarollah website, condemning what it called "US-British aggression" and Washington's "criminal brutality".

