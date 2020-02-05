US Strips Citizenship From Convicted Al-Qaeda Supporter - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The United States has stripped legal citizenship from a Pakistan-born convicted terrorist who has served almost 17 years in jail for supporting al-Qaeda (terrorist group banned in Russia), the Justice Department said in a press release.

"On February 3, Judge Staci Yandle of the US District Court for the Southern District of Illinois entered an order revoking the naturalized US citizenship of convicted terrorist, Iyman Faris," the release said on Tuesday.

Faris, now aged 50, was born in Pakistan and was convicted in 2003 of providing material support to al-Qaeda and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In 2002, he evaluated the practicality of a plot to destroy the Brooklyn Bridge in New York using gas cutters, the Justice Department said.

The court found Faris unlawfully procured his citizenship through "willful misrepresentation of material facts," the release said.

Faris is due to be released in August 2020. However, following the court's order, he is no longer a US citizen and may be subject to removal proceedings, the Justice Department said.