US Striving for Reshaping Global Food Market, Drive Russia Out of It - Russian Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The US accusations that Russia is making obstacles for transporting grain from Ukraine are baseless and just an attempt to reshape the global food market, by driving Russia out of it, the Russian Embassy to the United States said.

"Our country is not hampering (grain) exports. It is the Ukrainian party that have mined the Black Se waters ...

We are regarding such statements as a sign of the intensified US efforts to reshape the global agricultural market by driving Russia out of food trade," the embassy said in a statement.

The diplomatic mission also stressed that the US is using unilateral sanctions to block Russian trade cooperation with foreign nations and ruin the supply chains.

"As a result, the importers are facing significant difficulties with getting agricultural products," the embassy added.