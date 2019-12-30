UrduPoint.com
US Strong-Arms Nations Into Giving Up Lucrative Deals With Iran - Lavrov

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 06:28 PM

Russia and Iran agree that the United States wants to scare other nations away from making deals with Tehran, in what is a flagrant breach of competition rules, the Russian foreign minister said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Russia and Iran agree that the United States wants to scare other nations away from making deals with Tehran, in what is a flagrant breach of competition rules, the Russian foreign minister said Monday.

"Washington's goal is obvious. It is forcing other countries to abandon mutually beneficial cooperation with Iran by threatening and blackmailing them," Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

Lavrov, who spoke in Moscow after a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, said they had agreed that such behavior was in breach of international laws, freedom of trade and a "blatant example" of unfair competition.

Tensions between Iran and the US have been running high since Washington quit a landmark nuclear deal with Tehran last year and reimposed sanctions that were waived under it, including penalties on third countries dealing with Iran.

Tight US curbs led to the collapse of several aircraft orders that Iran had placed with EU and US aerospace giants, Airbus and Boeing. Many buyers of Iranian crude had to look elsewhere after the US imposed sanctions on oil shipments from Iran in a move aimed at choking off its key source of income.

