US Strongly Advocates for WHO to Invite Taiwan as Observer in May Assembly - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The United States encourages the World Health Organization (WHO) to invite Taiwan as an observer during the upcoming World Health Assembly (WHA) and share its expertise with other participants, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"We strongly advocate for the WHO to invite Taiwan to participate as an observer and lend its expertise to the solution-seeking discussions at the 75th WHA this May," Blinken said in a statement. "Inviting Taiwan to attend the WHA as an observer would exemplify the WHO's commitment to an inclusive approach to international health cooperation and 'health for all.'"

Blinken pointed out that Taiwan is a capable and responsible member of the global health community and its capabilities and approaches offer significant value to inform the WHA discussions.

"There is no reasonable justification to exclude its participation, which will benefit the world," he said. "As we continue to fight COVID-19 and other emerging health threats, Taiwan's isolation from the preeminent global health forum is unwarranted and undermines inclusive global public health cooperation."

Blinken noted that the United States continues to support Taiwan's membership in international organizations where statehood is not a requirement and encourage its meaningful participation in organizations where its membership is not possible, in line with our One China policy, which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three US-China Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances.