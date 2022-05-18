UrduPoint.com

US Strongly Advocates For WHO To Invite Taiwan As Observer In May Assembly - Blinken

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2022 | 09:01 PM

US Strongly Advocates for WHO to Invite Taiwan as Observer in May Assembly - Blinken

The United States encourages the World Health Organization (WHO) to invite Taiwan as an observer during the upcoming World Health Assembly (WHA) and share its expertise with other participants, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The United States encourages the World Health Organization (WHO) to invite Taiwan as an observer during the upcoming World Health Assembly (WHA) and share its expertise with other participants, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"We strongly advocate for the WHO to invite Taiwan to participate as an observer and lend its expertise to the solution-seeking discussions at the 75th WHA this May," Blinken said in a statement. "Inviting Taiwan to attend the WHA as an observer would exemplify the WHO's commitment to an inclusive approach to international health cooperation and 'health for all.'"

Blinken pointed out that Taiwan is a capable and responsible member of the global health community and its capabilities and approaches offer significant value to inform the WHA discussions.

"There is no reasonable justification to exclude its participation, which will benefit the world," he said. "As we continue to fight COVID-19 and other emerging health threats, Taiwan's isolation from the preeminent global health forum is unwarranted and undermines inclusive global public health cooperation."

Blinken noted that the United States continues to support Taiwan's membership in international organizations where statehood is not a requirement and encourage its meaningful participation in organizations where its membership is not possible, in line with our One China policy, which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three US-China Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances.

Related Topics

Assembly World China United States May All From Share

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court disposes of Hanif Abbasi's plea

Lahore High Court disposes of Hanif Abbasi's plea

47 seconds ago
 PPP MPA calls on CM

PPP MPA calls on CM

49 seconds ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown schedule

50 seconds ago
 EU 20 Years Behind in Boosting Defense Investment ..

EU 20 Years Behind in Boosting Defense Investment - European Commission

52 seconds ago
 No case of LSD in buffaloes

No case of LSD in buffaloes

3 minutes ago
 Sullivan Discusses Ukraine, Nonproliferation With ..

Sullivan Discusses Ukraine, Nonproliferation With China's Top Diplomat - White H ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.