US 'Strongly Condemns' Assassination Attempt On Argentine Vice President - Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2022 | 08:28 PM

The United States condemns the assassination attempt on Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The United States condemns the assassination attempt on Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"The United States strongly condemns the assassination attempt on Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner," Blinken said. "We stand with the Argentine government and people in rejecting violence and hate."

On Thursday, Argentine police detained Brazilian citizen Fernando Andre Sabag Montiel, 35, for attempting to assassinate Kirchner outside her home.

The would-be assassin pointed a handgun at Kirchner but it failed to fire, according to local media reports. Kirchner was not injured during the incident.

A Federal prosecutor in August requested Kirchner, who served as Argentine president between 2007-2015, be jailed for 12 years and barred from public office amid corruption allegations. Kirchner's home has since been the site of demonstrations.

Kirchner is accused of abusing her authority to steer public contracts to a construction company owned by a businessman with whom she has close ties.

