US Strongly Condemns Detention Of Civilian Leaders In Mali - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 09:43 PM

US Strongly Condemns Detention of Civilian Leaders in Mali - State Dept.

The Biden administration condemns the recent detention of the civilian leaders in Mali, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The Biden administration condemns the recent detention of the civilian leaders in Mali, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"The United States strongly condemns the detention of civilian leaders of Mali's transition government," Price said.

The United States seeks an "immediate and unconditional" release of the detained and calls for restoring the civilian-led transition in Mali, Price added.

More Stories From World

