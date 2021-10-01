US Strongly Condemns Ethiopia for Expelling Leadership of UN Organizations - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The United States condemns Ethiopia for expelling United Nations' humanitarian organizations personnel working in the country and calls upon the Security Council to take urgent action, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"The US government condemns in the strongest possible terms the government of Ethiopia's unprecedented action to expel the leadership of all of the United Nations organizations involved in ongoing humanitarian operations," Psaki said at a press briefing.

"We call on the UN Security Council and members of the international community to take urgent action to make clear to the government of Ethiopia that impeding humanitarian operations and depriving your own citizens of the basic means of survival is unacceptable."

Ethiopias' foreign ministry said the decision to declare the staff from the UNICEF, the UN Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights, and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, announced Thursday, was prompted by their meddling in Ethiopia's internal affairs.