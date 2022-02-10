The United States strongly condemns the Houthis' attack against Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport and will work with the Saudis to hold the rebels accountable, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The United States strongly condemns the Houthis' attack against Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport and will work with the Saudis to hold the rebels accountable, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

"The United States strongly condemns today's terrorist attack against Abha in Saudi Arabia, which injured at least a dozen innocent civilians," Sullivan said in a press release. "The Houthis have claimed responsibility for this attack, and we will work with our Saudi and international partners to hold them accountable."

Saudi broadcaster Al-Ekhbariya, citing the Saudi-led coalition, reported earlier in the day that Saudi Arabia's air force shot down a drone launched by the Houthis over Abha International airport which resulted in the injuries of 12 civilians caused by shrapnel.