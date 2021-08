US Strongly Condemns Houthi Attack on Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia - Blinken

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The United States strongly condemns the Houthi drone attack on the international airport in Abha, Saudi Arabia, that killed eight people, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"The United States strongly condemns the recent Houthi attack against Saudi Arabia that struck the civilian airport in Abha, wounding eight civilians and damaging a commercial airliner," Blinken said in a statement.