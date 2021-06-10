US Strongly Condemns Killing of at Least 160 Civilians in Burkina Faso - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The US strongly condemns the killing of at least 160 civilians on June 5 in an armed attack on a village in northern Burkina Faso, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"The United States condemns in the strongest terms the senseless killing of at least 160 civilians, including children in Burkina Faso, on the night of June 4 to June 5. We stand with Burkinabe partners in the fight against violent extremism. We extend our sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous attack, and we call for those responsible to be held accountable," Price told reporters during a briefing.

Gunmen stormed the village of Solhan, near the border with Niger, earlier this month, killing men, women and children and burning homes and the local market. Nearly 40 people were seriously injured.

The country's northern regions that border Niger and Mali have been repeatedly targeted by militants affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist groups (both banned in Russia). The surge in attacks in recent months prompted the government to evacuate some villages located in that part of Burkina Faso.