US 'strongly condemns' N. Korean space launch

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The White House on Tuesday strongly condemned North Korea over its space launch, calling it a "brazen violation" of UN sanctions that could destabilize the region.

The launch "raises tensions, and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region and beyond," National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

North Korean state media reported early Wednesday local time that the country had succeeded in putting a reconnaissance satellite in orbit.

A rocket carrying the satellite blasted off Tuesday night from North Pyongan province, flew along its designated path and "accurately put the reconnaissance satellite 'Malligyong-1' on its orbit," state run news agency KCNA reported.

Watson stressed that the launch involved technologies that are "directly related" to the North's ballistic missile program, and which Pyongyang is banned from testing by multiple UN Security Council resolutions.

"The door has not closed on diplomacy but Pyongyang must immediately cease its provocative actions and instead choose engagement," the statement said.