US 'strongly Condemns' N.Korea Ballistic Missile Launch: W.House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 10:02 PM

US 'strongly condemns' N.Korea ballistic missile launch: W.House

The United States said Wednesday it "strongly condemns" North Korea's latest launch of a long-range ballistic missile and urged Pyongyang to end its destabilizing actions and come to the table for negotiations

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The United States said Wednesday it "strongly condemns" North Korea's latest launch of a long-range ballistic missile and urged Pyongyang to end its destabilizing actions and come to the table for negotiations.

"This launch is a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region," National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said in a statement.

