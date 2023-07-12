US 'strongly condemns' N.Korea ballistic missile launch: W.House

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States said Wednesday it "strongly condemns" North Korea's latest launch of a long-range ballistic missile and urged Pyongyang to end its destabilizing actions and come to the table for negotiations

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The United States said Wednesday it "strongly condemns" North Korea's latest launch of a long-range ballistic missile and urged Pyongyang to end its destabilizing actions and come to the table for negotiations.

"This launch is a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region," National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said in a statement.