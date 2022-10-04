US Strongly Condemns North Korean Ballistic Missile Launch - National Security Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The United States strongly condemns North Korea's ballistic missile launch, a spokesperson for the US National Security Council said.

"The United States strongly condemns the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) dangerous and reckless decision to launch a long-range ballistic missile over Japan.

This action is destabilizing and shows the DPRK's blatant disregard for United Nations Security Council resolutions and international safety norms," NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement posted on the White House's website.