US Strongly Condemns Rocket Attacks on Israel Coming Out of Gaza - Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States denounces in strong terms the rocket attacks coming from Gaza on Israel, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The United States denounces in strong terms the rocket attacks coming from Gaza on Israel, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in Wednesday.

"We strongly condemn the rocket attacks coming out of Gaza that are targeting innocent Israeli civilians," Blinken said.

"Israel has a right to defend itself. Palestinians have a right to live in safety and security, and the most important thing going forward now is to take down the violence, to deescalate and that's exactly what we are working toward."