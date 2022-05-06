US Strongly Condemns Suspected Terrorist Attack Near Tel Aviv - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) The United States strongly condemns the suspected terrorist attack that occurred near Tel Aviv on Thursday, State Department spokesman Ned price said.

"If these reports are accurate, and certainly no reason to doubt them, it would be the latest in what has been a string of despicable terrorist attacks that have rocked Israel in recent weeks .

.. And if this is what it appears to be, it is something that we would condemn in the strongest terms," Price said during a press briefing.

Israeli media reported that three people died as a result of their stab wounds, with two more seriously wounded. Police suspect the incident is a militant attack.