WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The United States strongly condemns the Taliban's (banned in Russia) plans to reinstate amputations and executions as a type of punishment in Afghanistan, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"We condemn in the strongest terms reports of reinstating amputations and executions of Afghans. The acts, the Taliban are talking about here, would constitute clear gross abuses of human rights, and we stand firm with the international community to hold perpetrators of any such abuses accountable," Price said at a press briefing.