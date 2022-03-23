UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2022 | 01:30 AM

US Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Israel, Ready to Help Investigation - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The United States strongly condemns the deadly terrorist attack in southern Israel and is prepared to help the investigation into the incident, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"The United States strongly condemns the abhorrent attack terrorist attack today in Beersheba, Israel, which killed four people and injured others," Price said during a press briefing.

The United States is prepared to provide support to the Israeli government to investigate this attack, Price said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli police said that an unknown man wielding a knife had attacked people in Beersheba and was neutralized.

According to Israel's emergency medical service, the first incident occurred at a gas station near a shopping center, while the second attack took place at the mall itself.

US media reported that the assailant had been imprisoned in 2015 for supporting the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia).

