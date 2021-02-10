US Strongly Condemns Violence Against Protesters in Myanmar - State Dept.

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The United States strongly condemns the violence by Myanmar's security forces against people protesting the recent military coup and reiterates its call for the military to relinquish power, US Department of State spokesperson Ned price told reporters on Tuesday.

"We strongly condemn violence against demonstrators.

All individuals in Burma have rights to freedom of expression and association, peaceful assembly, including, for the purposes of peaceful protest," Price said. "We repeat our calls for the military to relinquish power, restore democratically elected governments, release those detained and lift all telecommunication restrictions and to refrain from violence."

Price also said the United States would soon be providing more details on its response to the situation in Myanmar.

"You will hear more about our policy, course of action in the coming days," Price said.