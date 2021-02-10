UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Strongly Condemns Violence Against Protesters In Myanmar - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

US Strongly Condemns Violence Against Protesters in Myanmar - State Dept.

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The United States strongly condemns the violence by Myanmar's security forces against people protesting the recent military coup and reiterates its call for the military to relinquish power, US Department of State spokesperson Ned price told reporters on Tuesday.

"We strongly condemn violence against demonstrators.

All individuals in Burma have rights to freedom of expression and association, peaceful assembly, including, for the purposes of peaceful protest," Price said. "We repeat our calls for the military to relinquish power, restore democratically elected governments, release those detained and lift all telecommunication restrictions and to refrain from violence."

Price also said the United States would soon be providing more details on its response to the situation in Myanmar.

"You will hear more about our policy, course of action in the coming days," Price said.

Related Topics

Assembly Protest Burma Price Myanmar United States All From

Recent Stories

Egyptian President congratulates UAE on Hope Probe ..

3 minutes ago

FNC approves bill on genetic resources

17 minutes ago

UAE leaders receive congratulations on Hope Probe& ..

17 minutes ago

Emirati 'Hope' probe nears Mars

22 minutes ago

Berlusconi emerges to back Draghi as Italy's new P ..

23 minutes ago

'Political decrees' show Maluana Fazl's dual stand ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.