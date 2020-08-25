US Strongly Objects to Erdogan Hosting Hamas Leaders in Istanbul - State Dept

The United States condemns the decision of Turkish President Erdogan to host two Hamas leaders in Istanbul last Saturday, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The United States condemns the decision of Turkish President Erdogan to host two Hamas leaders in Istanbul last Saturday, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The United States strongly objects to Turkish President Erdogan hosting two Hamas leaders in Istanbul on August 22," Ortagus said. "Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization by the US and EU and both officials hosted by President Erdogan are Specially Designated Global Terrorists."