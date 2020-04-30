US Strongly Supports Ceasefire, Turkish Military Action in Idlib - Envoy

The United States strongly supports the ceasefire in Syria's province of Idlib, as well as Turkey's military operations there, US Special Representative James Jeffrey said on Thursday

"We strongly support the ceasefire.

We strongly support the Turkish military action," Jeffrey said during an online conference with the Atlantic Council.

Speaking of Ankara's activity in Idlib, Jeffrey said the US hopes Turkey continues to put pressure on various terrorist organizations in the region.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russian and Turkey have conduced joint patrols of the area several times since March.