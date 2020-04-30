UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Strongly Supports Ceasefire, Turkish Military Action In Idlib - Envoy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 09:28 PM

US Strongly Supports Ceasefire, Turkish Military Action in Idlib - Envoy

The United States strongly supports the ceasefire in Syria's province of Idlib, as well as Turkey's military operations there, US Special Representative James Jeffrey said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The United States strongly supports the ceasefire in Syria's province of Idlib, as well as Turkey's military operations there, US Special Representative James Jeffrey said on Thursday.

"We strongly support the ceasefire.

We strongly support the Turkish military action," Jeffrey said during an online conference with the Atlantic Council.

Speaking of Ankara's activity in Idlib, Jeffrey said the US hopes Turkey continues to put pressure on various terrorist organizations in the region.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russian and Turkey have conduced joint patrols of the area several times since March.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Iran Russia Turkey Idlib Ankara United States March

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 27,000 additional COV ..

30 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi, Indian Minister of Culture discuss ..

1 hour ago

Construction companies allowed to build houses for ..

1 hour ago

Deputy Commissioner fines shopkeepers for violatin ..

2 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Canada Surpasses 52,00 ..

2 minutes ago

MOCCAE to commence annual ban on fishing of pelagi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.