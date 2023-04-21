US Strongly Supports Guterres' Efforts to Extend Ukraine Grain Deal - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) The United States strongly supports UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' efforts to extend and expand the Ukraine grain initiative, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Thursday.

"The US strongly supports the efforts of UN Secretary-General Guterres, in partnership with Turkey to extend and expand this lifesaving (Ukraine grain) initiative," Patel said during a press briefing.

The United States claims that during the last two weeks, Russia on two occasions obstructed the Black Sea grain initiative by preventing the continued inspection of ships that were sailing into Ukrainian ports to collect grain, Patel added.

On Wednesday, the Office of the UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative announced that ships inspections by the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) under the UN-brokered grain deal have resumed after two days of negotiations.

Also on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the JCC was experiencing difficulties in inspecting ships as part of the grain deal and that it was solely due to the actions of Ukrainian and UN representatives.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the UN reached an agreement on July 22, 2022, to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. On March 18, Russia extended the deal for 60 days, until May 18.