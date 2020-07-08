UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. "strongly Supports" S. Korea-DPRK Cooperation: U.S. Nuke Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 03:02 PM

U.S.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said Wednesday that his country strongly supports cooperation between South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) amid the Seoul's efforts to resume inter-Korean cooperation

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said Wednesday that his country strongly supports cooperation between South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) amid the Seoul's efforts to resume inter-Korean cooperation.

"The United States strongly supports inter-Korean cooperation, and we believe this plays an important component in creating a more stable environment on the Korean Peninsula," Biegun told reporters in Seoul after talks with Lee Do-hoon, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, according to Yonhap news agency.

"We look forward to fully supporting the government of (South) Korea as it advances its goals with North Korea (DPRK) in inter-Korean cooperation," the U.S. nuclear envoy said.

His comment came as South Korea is seeking a U.S. support for the resumption of inter-Korean cooperation projects that have been suspended under international sanctions toward Pyongyang.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in offered in late April to the DPRK resuming inter-Korean cooperation by jointly tackling the COVID-19 outbreak, before expanding the cooperation.

Moon vowed in his New Year address to seek realistic ways for a broader inter-Korean cooperation while continuing efforts for the success of the DPRK-U.S. denuclearization negotiations.

Citing the vision U.S. President Donald Trump and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un had through summits for the past two years, Biegun said his team will focus on "creating a more durable peace on the Korean Peninsula, transforming relations on the Korean Peninsula, elimination of nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula and a brighter future for the Korean People."Kim and Trump met three times in 2018 and 2019, but the talks between Pyongyang and Washington to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula have been stalled since the Hanoi Summit between the leaders in February 2019 ended with no agreement.

Biegun arrived here Tuesday for a three-day visit. Before the talks, he paid a courtesy call to South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and held a strategic dialogue with Cho Sei-young, South Korea's first vice foreign minister of South Korea.

Related Topics

Washington Nuclear Visit Trump Pyongyang Seoul Hanoi South Korea United States North Korea Kim Jong February April 2018 2019 Government Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Domestic Violence Bill (Protection and Prevention) ..

49 minutes ago

DSP , two constables killed during encounter in Sw ..

58 minutes ago

Balambat Christian couple converts to Islam

3 minutes ago

Brazil's president contracts virus as US starts WH ..

4 minutes ago

China says would join nuclear talks if US reduces ..

4 minutes ago

UNESCO declares Indonesia's Toba Caldera as Global ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.