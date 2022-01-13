UrduPoint.com

US 'Strongly Welcomes' OSCE Chairman's Proposal On New Security Dialogue In Europe - Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 10:42 PM

US 'Strongly Welcomes' OSCE Chairman's Proposal on New Security Dialogue in Europe - Envoy

The United States "strongly welcomes" the OSCE chairman's proposal to revitalize dialogue on European security and hopes for open and sincere talks in this format, US Ambassador to the OSCE Michael Carpenter said on Thursday

"Today here at the OSCE, the Polish chairman in office proposed a revitalized dialogue at the OSCE on European security. We strongly welcomed that dialog and, I must say, so did the overwhelming number of participating states around the table. We very much believe we should have an open and nice, honest dialogue where any state can articulate its security concerns," Carpenter said during a press briefing.

