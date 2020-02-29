US Student at West Virginia University Shot Dead, 2 Suspects Charged - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Two suspects have been charged with first degree murder of a student at West Virginia University, the school's website said in a statement on Friday.

The victim was named as Eric James Smith, 21, a second year student specializing in multidisciplinary studies and coming from the US state of New Jersey, the statement said.

West Virginia University identified the two suspects being charged as Terrell Linear, 21, and Shaundarius Reeder 20, neither of whom is a student there.

University Police Chief W.P. Chedester said the shooting was seen as an isolated incident and the motive remained unknown.