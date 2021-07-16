MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) American student Trevor Reed, who was sentenced to nine years for assault of a police officer, has been transferred from a Moscow detention center to a penal colony in Russia's Mordovia region, the executive secretary of the Moscow Public Monitoring Commission told Sputnik on Friday.

"Early today Trevor Reed was transported from the Moscow detention center No.5 to one of Mordovia's penal colonies," Alexey Melnikov said.

Reed was sentenced to nine years in July 2020 for assaulting police officers who were called to respond to his drunken argument with two women on a Moscow street.

Prosecutors said he assaulted the officers in a police car while they were taking him in for questioning and almost caused the vehicle to crash.

In June Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service handed over to the Foreign Ministry the list of 17 Americans jailed in Russia to be included in a possible prisoner exchange, Eva Merkacheva of the Moscow Public Monitoring Commission told Sputnik, adding that Reed is considered a first choice.