UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Student Trevor Reed Transported To Jail In Russia's Mordovia

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 09:56 PM

US Student Trevor Reed Transported to Jail in Russia's Mordovia

American student Trevor Reed, who was sentenced to nine years for assault of a police officer, has been transferred from a Moscow detention center to a penal colony in Russia's Mordovia region, the executive secretary of the Moscow Public Monitoring Commission told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) American student Trevor Reed, who was sentenced to nine years for assault of a police officer, has been transferred from a Moscow detention center to a penal colony in Russia's Mordovia region, the executive secretary of the Moscow Public Monitoring Commission told Sputnik on Friday.

"Early today Trevor Reed was transported from the Moscow detention center No.5 to one of Mordovia's penal colonies," Alexey Melnikov said.

The US national will first be put in quarantine in Saransk.

"Reed is likely to be first placed in the detention center No.1 in Saransk, where he will quarantine, undergo a medical examination, get tested, and then will be transported to a penal colony," Eva Merkacheva of the Moscow Public Monitoring Commission told Sputnik.

Reed was sentenced to nine years in July 2020 for assaulting police officers who were called to respond to his drunken argument with two women on a Moscow street. Prosecutors said he assaulted the officers in a police car while they were taking him in for questioning and almost caused the vehicle to crash.

In June Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service handed over to the Foreign Ministry the list of 17 Americans jailed in Russia to be included in a possible prisoner exchange, Merkacheva said, adding that Reed is considered a first choice.

Related Topics

Police Prisoner Exchange Moscow Russia Student Vehicle Car Saransk June July Women 2020 From

Recent Stories

Minister directs to spray sacrificial animals to p ..

35 seconds ago

US Reports 70% Increase in 7-Day Average Number of ..

37 seconds ago

Chinese National Sentenced to Prison for Plot to E ..

39 seconds ago

PANAH urges govt to ensure implementation of Healt ..

25 minutes ago

Govt facilitating farmers for development of econ ..

27 minutes ago

Kiev Vows to Tighten Entry Rules for Citizens of R ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.