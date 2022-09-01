US Students' Math, Reading Test Scores Plunged During Pandemic - Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Math and reading test scores for 9-year-old students plunged in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report released Thursday by the National Center for education Statistics (NCES).

"Average scores for age 9 students in 2022 declined 5 points in reading and 7 points in mathematics compared to 2020," according to the center's National Assessment for Educational Progress (NAEP) or what is considered the "nation's report card."

It added that the results represented the largest decline in the average reading score since 1990, and the first ever decline in the math score.

The report compared students' performances on reading and math long-term trend assessments from winter 2020 to those in winter 2022. Seventy percent of the students recalled learning remotely during the last school year, of which those who had scores at or above the 75th percentile had access to a computer all the time.

The NAEP long-term trend assessments have monitored the academic performance of students aged 9, 13, and 17 since the 1970s.