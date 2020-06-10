UrduPoint.com
US Study Identifies 6 Major 'Clonal Groups' Of Coronavirus Circulating Globally

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:51 AM

US Study Identifies 6 Major 'Clonal Groups' of Coronavirus Circulating Globally

A preliminary study by two US scientists has identified six major groups of new coronavirus clones that have been circulating worldwide since the start of the pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) A preliminary study by two US scientists has identified six major groups of new coronavirus clones that have been circulating worldwide since the start of the pandemic.

The research paper was published on Monday by bioRxiv, an online repository of scientific preprints that have not been peer-reviewed.

The researchers used a new method of rapid, whole-genome sequence typing to sort out thousands of publicly available coronavirus genomes to isolate their clone complexes (CCs).

"The genomic epidemiology of the 10,422 SARS-CoV-2 isolates... show six predominant CCs circulated/circulating globally," the paper reads.

Temporal assessment of these genomes revealed waves of expansion and decline of clone groups, including distinct lineages in specific geographical locations.

The method, the scientists said, will be useful for identifying emerging clones or hotspots of reemergence.

