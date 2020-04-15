US Study Shows Single-Use N95 Respirator Mask Can Be Worn 3 Times if Sterilized

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) A laboratory study confirmed that N95 respirator masks, which are designed to be used once, can safely be worn up to three times if decontaminated by using one of four methods, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) reported in a press release on Wednesday.

Investigators tested small sections of N95 filter fabric that had been exposed to COVID-19 with vaporized hydrogen peroxide (VHP), 70-degree Celsius dry heat, ultraviolet light, and 70 percent ethanol spray," the release said.

The NIH noted that all four methods eliminated detectable viable virus from the N95 fabric test samples.

"The investigators then treated fully intact, clean respirators with the same decontamination methods to test their reuse durability," the release said.

Volunteers then wore the masks for two hours to determine if they maintained a proper fit and seal over the face.

Decontamination was repeated three times with each mask using the same procedure, the release added.

The NIH scientists found that ethanol spray damaged the integrity of the respirator's fit and seal after two decontamination sessions and therefore do not recommend it.

Ultraviolet light and heat-treated respirators began showing fit and seal problems after three decontaminations - suggesting these respirators potentially could be re-used twice.

The VHP-treated masks experienced no failures, suggesting they potentially could be re-used three times, according to the release.

Last week, the US food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization for hospitals to use vaporized hydrogen peroxide machines, available in about 2,000 US hospitals, to clean masks.

The agency suggested that this method could allow a single person to reuse a mask up to ten times.