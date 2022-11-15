UrduPoint.com

US Studying Armed Drone Modifications As Ukrainian Demand Increases - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2022 | 03:30 AM

US Studying Armed Drone Modifications as Ukrainian Demand Increases - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The United States is looking into modifications for Gray Eagle drones, which are armed with Hellfire missiles and are sought after by the Ukrainian military, CNN reported citing officials.

"There are specific and very technical tweaks and neutering that can be done to these that may make it possible in the nearer term," a congressional official said as quoted in the report on Monday about the potential modifications and the possibility of sending modified drones to Ukraine. "But those things take time and are fairly complex."

The modifications would protect the drones' sensitive technology, and make losing any drones on the battlefield less of a danger to the US, the report added. The Army is currently leading the efforts to study potential alterations to the drones, which can carry four Hellfire missiles and fly at 25,000 feet for nearly 30 hours, according to the report.

"These are very expensive systems and there are concerns that they could be shot down," another unnamed official said in the report.

Seth Jones, the director of the International Security Program and the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) told the media outlet that sensitive technology likely centers on the imaging and intelligence-gathering capabilities and sensors. The expert said he believes US fears are rooted in not wanting to escalate the conflict with Russia.

This would not be the first time the US has modified weapons systems before sending them to Ukraine, with The Wall Street Journal reporting in March that classified parts of Stinger antiaircraft missiles were removed simply before shipment.

Related Topics

Army Technology Ukraine Russia Eagle United States March May Media

Recent Stories

Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Loc ..

Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Location Tracking Practices - Sta ..

3 hours ago
 Texas Governor Calls for Probe Into Election Probl ..

Texas Governor Calls for Probe Into Election Problems in Harris County - Stateme ..

3 hours ago
 US Army Says Awards $520Mln to Lockheed Martin to ..

US Army Says Awards $520Mln to Lockheed Martin to Refill Stocks of GMLRS Sent to ..

3 hours ago
 Amazon founder Bezos says will donate most of fort ..

Amazon founder Bezos says will donate most of fortune to charity

3 hours ago
 Google pays $392 mn in landmark US privacy case

Google pays $392 mn in landmark US privacy case

3 hours ago
 Minor girl killed as house roof caves in

Minor girl killed as house roof caves in

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.