US Studying Armed Drone Modifications as Ukrainian Demand Increases - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The United States is looking into modifications for Gray Eagle drones, which are armed with Hellfire missiles and are sought after by the Ukrainian military, CNN reported citing officials.

"There are specific and very technical tweaks and neutering that can be done to these that may make it possible in the nearer term," a congressional official said as quoted in the report on Monday about the potential modifications and the possibility of sending modified drones to Ukraine. "But those things take time and are fairly complex."

The modifications would protect the drones' sensitive technology, and make losing any drones on the battlefield less of a danger to the US, the report added. The Army is currently leading the efforts to study potential alterations to the drones, which can carry four Hellfire missiles and fly at 25,000 feet for nearly 30 hours, according to the report.

"These are very expensive systems and there are concerns that they could be shot down," another unnamed official said in the report.

Seth Jones, the director of the International Security Program and the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) told the media outlet that sensitive technology likely centers on the imaging and intelligence-gathering capabilities and sensors. The expert said he believes US fears are rooted in not wanting to escalate the conflict with Russia.

This would not be the first time the US has modified weapons systems before sending them to Ukraine, with The Wall Street Journal reporting in March that classified parts of Stinger antiaircraft missiles were removed simply before shipment.