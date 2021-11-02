UrduPoint.com

US Submarine That Struck Seamount Last Month Was Navigating In Secrecy - Military Expert

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 06:52 PM

US Submarine That Struck Seamount Last Month Was Navigating in Secrecy - Military Expert

The crew of the nuclear-powered USS Connecticut attack submarine that crashed into an uncharted seamount last month did so because its navigation devices were switched off to pass undetected in the South China Sea, former chief of the Russian Navy General Staff, Adm. Viktor Kravchenko, told Sputnik on Tuesday

The crew of the nuclear-powered USS Connecticut attack submarine that crashed into an uncharted seamount last month did so because its navigation devices were switched off to pass undetected in the South China Sea, former chief of the Russian Navy General Staff, Adm. Viktor Kravchenko, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, The US Navy identified the unknown object that the submarine collided with as an uncharted underwater mountain, or seamount.

Earlier in the day, The US Navy identified the unknown object that the submarine collided with as an uncharted underwater mountain, or seamount.

"Probably, they did not use the active mode of the hydroacoustic complex, they went in the noise direction-finding mode.

.. they observed secrecy... Noise direction finding, of course, does not allow to detect something," Kravchenko said.

American maps are likely not to have the seamount in question as mountains grow and shift regularly underwater, the official said. He also did not rule out the artificial origin of the obstacle, which could have been piled up by China to prevent the passage of submarines.

The incident occurred on October 2, when Connecticut struck the seamount while operating in the South China Sea. As a result of the collision, 11 crew members sustained injuries.

