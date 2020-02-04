UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Submarines Get New 'Low Yield' Nuclear Warheads - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 08:11 PM

US Submarines Get New 'Low Yield' Nuclear Warheads - Pentagon

The US Navy has deployed new submarine-based nuclear weapons of a reduced destructive power to match Russia's respective capabilities, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy John Rood said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The US Navy has deployed new submarine-based nuclear weapons of a reduced destructive power to match Russia's respective capabilities, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy John Rood said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The US Navy has fielded the W76-2 low-yield submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) warhead," the statement said. "This supplemental capability strengthens deterrence and provides the United States a prompt, more survivable low-yield strategic weapon."

Rood added that modifying "a small number" of existing warheads would discourage "potential adversaries" from initiating a limited nuclear conflict under the assumption that the United States had no tit-for-tat response to it.

"[It] demonstrates to potential adversaries that there is no advantage to limited nuclear employment because the United States can credibly and decisively respond to any threat scenario," he said.

In an interview with the AP news agency, Rood argued that the deployment would lower the risk of nuclear war.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear United States From Weapon Employment

Recent Stories

India beat Pakistan to book ICC U19 Cricket World ..

25 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Greece&#039;s Prime Min ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Greece&#039;s Prime Min ..

31 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Egyptian Consul General

46 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Egyptian Consul General

46 minutes ago

Pakistan-South Africa have great potential for mut ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.