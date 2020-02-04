US Submarines Get New 'Low Yield' Nuclear Warheads - Pentagon

The US Navy has deployed new submarine-based nuclear weapons of a reduced destructive power to match Russia's respective capabilities, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy John Rood said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020)

"The US Navy has fielded the W76-2 low-yield submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) warhead," the statement said. "This supplemental capability strengthens deterrence and provides the United States a prompt, more survivable low-yield strategic weapon."

Rood added that modifying "a small number" of existing warheads would discourage "potential adversaries" from initiating a limited nuclear conflict under the assumption that the United States had no tit-for-tat response to it.

"[It] demonstrates to potential adversaries that there is no advantage to limited nuclear employment because the United States can credibly and decisively respond to any threat scenario," he said.

In an interview with the AP news agency, Rood argued that the deployment would lower the risk of nuclear war.